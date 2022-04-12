Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

