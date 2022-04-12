Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

