Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $396.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

