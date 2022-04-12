Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.