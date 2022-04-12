Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

