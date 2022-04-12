Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

