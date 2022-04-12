Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.87 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

