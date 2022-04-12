Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $344.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.26 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

