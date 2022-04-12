Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,873,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

IR stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

