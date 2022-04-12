Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

HLT opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

