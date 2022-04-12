Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.