Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 62.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 86.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.