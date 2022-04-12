Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

