Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after buying an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $648.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.31.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.