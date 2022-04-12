Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.86 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $432.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.37. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.15 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

