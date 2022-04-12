Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 10,557 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

