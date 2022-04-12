Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

NYSE GPN opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

