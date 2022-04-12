Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,126 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.