Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 354 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $414.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

