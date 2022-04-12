Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

NYSE J opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

