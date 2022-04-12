Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

