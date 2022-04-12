Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.