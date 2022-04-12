Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

