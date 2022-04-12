Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

