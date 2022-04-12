Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

ALGN stock opened at $409.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.91 and its 200-day moving average is $562.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

