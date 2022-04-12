Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.