Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.