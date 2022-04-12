Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 47844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

