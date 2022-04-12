Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.