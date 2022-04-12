Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($47.83) target price from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.38 ($43.89).

NORMA Group stock traded down €0.52 ($0.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.02 ($26.11). The stock had a trading volume of 100,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.98 ($26.07) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($53.65). The company has a market capitalization of $765.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

