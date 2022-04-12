HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ARTL remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. 326,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

