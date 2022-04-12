HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 388.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,177,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,656,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,289,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

