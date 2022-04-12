HC Wainwright Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $298.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $118.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

