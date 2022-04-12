Head-To-Head Comparison: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppLovin and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $104.54, suggesting a potential upside of 109.50%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 6.69 $35.45 million $0.07 712.96 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.43% 0.76% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95%

Summary

AppLovin beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

