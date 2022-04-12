Head-To-Head Survey: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 4 Less Group and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.29 $1.19 million N/A N/A Accenture $50.53 billion 4.10 $5.91 billion $9.92 32.95

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than 4 Less Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 4 Less Group and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71

Accenture has a consensus target price of $387.85, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76%

Summary

Accenture beats 4 Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4 Less Group (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

