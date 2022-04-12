Head to Head Survey: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) versus Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77 Arvinas 0 1 16 0 2.94

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.83%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.53%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $194.75 million 11.33 -$303.09 million ($4.82) -7.06 Arvinas $46.70 million 75.28 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.39

Arvinas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -155.63% -102.42% -43.12% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arvinas beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

