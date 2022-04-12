Head to Head Survey: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 861.34 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.75 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Momentus and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Momentus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Summary

Momentus beats Redwire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.