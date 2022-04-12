Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEINY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 35,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

