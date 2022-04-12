Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.00

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 174.23 ($2.27), with a volume of 164865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.75 ($2.24).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

