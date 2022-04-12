Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €79.00 ($85.87) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.00 ($84.78).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €1.58 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.94 ($65.15). The company had a trading volume of 925,470 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.60. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

