Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

