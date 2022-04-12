Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
