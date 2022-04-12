Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.