Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 134 at UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 138,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,792. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

