Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
