Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust, which acquires and holds investments. It operates through the following segments: Office Assets, Office Development Assets, Residential Assets, Industrial and Other Assets, and Central Assets and Costs. The Office Assets segment focuses in the central Dublin completed office buildings, all of which are generating rental income.

