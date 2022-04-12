Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 93.5% in March

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 279,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTPA remained flat at $$9.86 on Tuesday. 295,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,582. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

