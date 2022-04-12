Hive Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Hive has a market capitalization of $361.78 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,524,680 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.