Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 774,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
