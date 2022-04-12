Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 774,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

