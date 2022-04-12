Hoo Token Hits Market Cap of $111.44 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $111.44 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.