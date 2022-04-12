Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

