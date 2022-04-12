HOPR (HOPR) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOPR has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

